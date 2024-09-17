Explosions were heard at Engels airfield. VIDEO

Since the evening of 16 September, explosions have been heard in the Saratov region, near the Engels airport.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

One of the recordings shows a fire in one of the city's districts.

Read more: In Murmansk region of Russian Federation, "Carpet" plan was introduced, allegedly due to attack by UAV on "Olenya" airfield

What is known about Engels airfield?

"Engels" is an airbase of the Russian Aerospace Forces located near the city of Engels, Saratov region, Russia.

The official name of the airfield is "Engels-2".

The airbase is home to the 121st Sevastopol Guards and 184th Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiments, which are armed with Tu-160 and Tu-95MS strategic bombers, respectively.

It is from here that Tu-95 strategic bombers often take off to strike Ukraine.

This airfield plays a key role in Russia's war against Ukraine. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the base's crews have been actively involved in combat operations. The base is used to conduct large-scale air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, including the use of X-101 missiles against civilian and infrastructure targets.

"Engels-2" is one of the largest and best-equipped air bases in Russia. It is the main bomber basing centre and the only place in Russia where Tu-160 strategic bombers are stationed.