Russian marine shows Ukrainian drone poster with words "Could I eat something. I have no strength" and surrenders. VIDEO

In Kherson region, a Russian marine surrendered to a Ukrainian drone.

According to Censor.NET, he informed the UAV operator of his intention to surrender with a poster with the inscription "Could I eat something. I have no strength".

"Unique footage from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, subscribers of the channel, who used a heavy drone called 'Baba Yaga' to convince a Russian soldier to surrender. Andriy Alimov, 22, a soldier of the 61st Separate Marine Brigade. The Russian command sent him to an island in the Kherson region with only one ration for 21 days. Instead, Alimov spent three months there, eating frogs, reed roots and drinking water from the Dnieper River. But he did not give up and believed that he would be taken away. His faith disappeared when he was shot in the leg, and he was fed with promises of evacuation for another two months. When his leg became very bad, he came out and surrendered to a Ukrainian drone," reads the commentary to the video of the surrender.

