Soldiers of 3rd Brigade defeat convoy of Russian invaders in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade and soldiers from other friendly units stopped an enemy assault in the Kharkiv region, which was being launched by a tank and two armoured vehicles.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password