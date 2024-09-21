ENG
Soldiers of 3rd Brigade defeat convoy of Russian invaders in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade and soldiers from other friendly units stopped an enemy assault in the Kharkiv region, which was being launched by a tank and two armoured vehicles.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

