Zelenskyy receives "The Golden Plate Award" from American Academy of Achievement. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received The Golden Plate Award from the American Academy of Achievement.

He said this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"For 60 years, it has been recognised for its contribution to the development of mankind. For the ingenuity that can only be realised in freedom. Today's world does not allow us to lose a single battle when freedom is on one side and everything we would never wish for our children is on the other. We all need to win. And we all know why," the President noted.

Read more: Trump doesn’t really know how to stop war in Ukraine - Zelenskyy