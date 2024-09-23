ENG
Russian Federation shelled high-rise building in Kherson: No casualties. VIDEO

Russian occupiers attacked a multi-storey building in the central district of Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleksander Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"A direct hit damaged the roof, stairs, lift equipment, and smashed windows," the statement said.

No one was injured.

The day before, explosions were reported in Kherson.

