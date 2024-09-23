Russian Federation shelled high-rise building in Kherson: No casualties. VIDEO

Russian occupiers attacked a multi-storey building in the central district of Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleksander Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"A direct hit damaged the roof, stairs, lift equipment, and smashed windows," the statement said.

No one was injured.

Read more: Trump doesn’t really know how to stop war in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

The day before, explosions were reported in Kherson.