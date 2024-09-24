Zelenskyy is "best salesman in history" - Trump. VIDEO

During a rally in Pennsylvania on 23 September before the UN General Assembly, US presidential candidate Donald Trump called President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "the greatest salesman in history".

According to Censor.NET, Bloomberg reports.

"I see that Zelenskyy is here. I think Zelenskyy is the greatest salesman in history: every time he comes to the country, he leaves with $60 billion," Trump said.

Trump added that he believed the Ukrainian leader "wanted his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris to win the election very badly" and said that if he won the election, he would try to push Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table.

"If I win this election, the first thing I will do is call Zelenskyy, call President Putin and say: "You have to make a deal, this is madness," Trump said.

