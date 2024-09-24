Zelenskyy on ending war: We are closer to peace than many believe

The war with Russia is "closer to end" than many believe. Allies should be more active in supporting the Ukrainian army.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News.

"The plan for victory is to strengthen Ukraine. That is why we ask our friends, our allies, to strengthen us. This is very important. I think we are closer to peace than we think. We are closer to the end of the war," he said.

In addition, the President of Ukraine also stressed that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is afraid of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in the Kursk region.

"It's true. He is very afraid. Why? Because his people have seen that he cannot defend - that he cannot defend his entire territory," he added.

Zelenskyy is convinced that only from a "strong position" can Ukraine "push Russian dictator Putin to end the war".

Read more: Zelenskyy arrives in the US to participate in UN General Assembly events. PHOTO