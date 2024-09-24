Russian invader runs away from drone of Presidential Brigade fighters. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 4th Mechanised Battalion of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade eliminated the Russian invader by an accurate drone ammunition drop.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.
