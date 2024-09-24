ENG
Kamikaze drone attacks Russian "tank barn" in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian "tank barn", trucks and cars of the enemy with kamikaze drones.

Anti-drone defence did not save Russian soldiers from an attack by our drones, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Russian Federation hits one of most populated districts of Kharkiv, - Mayor Terekhov

