Kamikaze drone attacks Russian "tank barn" in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
In the Kharkiv region, soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian "tank barn", trucks and cars of the enemy with kamikaze drones.
Anti-drone defence did not save Russian soldiers from an attack by our drones, Censor.NET reports.
