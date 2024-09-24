ENG
Russians are bombing residential areas of Kharkiv, - Mayor Terekhov (updated)

An explosion occurred during an air raid alert in Kharkiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The Air Force warned of tactical aircraft launching KABs in the Kharkiv region.

Suspilne correspondents reported an explosion in the city.

Mayor Terekhov said that the Russians were striking one of the most populated districts of Kharkiv with KABs.

Subsequently, the head of the RMA, Syniehubov, reported repeated attacks on Kharkiv.

The head of the city Terekhov added: "Currently, the strikes have hit four administrative districts of Kharkiv. Information about the victims and damage is being collected by the relevant services. But we can already see that residential areas of the city are under bombardment."

Terekhov also said that, preliminarily, it is known that two residential high-rise buildings in the Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts were hit by GABs.

