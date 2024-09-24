"Servant of people" Merezhko: Victory plan was developed in OP in "secret mode"

The victory plan was developed in the Office of the President, and People's Deputies from the Servant of the People party and deputies from specialized committees did not participate in its development.

This was stated on Radio Liberty by Oleksandr Merezhko, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, a "servant of the people," Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the document was developed in "secrecy", it is a document of a military-technical nature.

Read more: Explosions heard in occupied Mariupol, - Andriushchenko

"This plan was developed under the auspices of the president, and it is essentially the president's plan. That is, it is quite normal that his office is involved in the development of this plan. This is how it should be... The thing is that this is not a bill. It is a specific military-technical plan. As far as I understand it, if it were a bill, then the legislature would be involved. But this is not a bill, and it is absolutely right that this is done in a secretive, closed regime, because there may be provisions that are secret," the parliamentarian said.

Merezhko did not answer whether the country's military leadership was involved in the development of the Victory Plan.

"It would be logical if the military, who know what our military needs are, were also involved," the deputy added.

Read more: In draft State Budget-2025, it was proposed to significantly increase spending on salaries of Ukrainian officials, - Yuzhanina

Ukraine's victory plan

On 27 August, President Zelenskyy said at a press conference that Ukraine plans to present its "victory plan" in the war to the US in September.

Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said that the victory plan was not discussed during the Ramstein meeting.

8 September Zelenskyy says he has discussed "certain details of Ukraine's victory plan" with the US congressional delegation and plans to present it to Biden, Trump, and Harris.

Later, the president said that the plan for Ukraine's victory would be presented in the United States and at the second Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy also said that the plan for Ukraine's victory, which is to be presented to US President Joe Biden, contains 4 main points and one additional point that will be "needed after the war".

The Victory Plan includes an invitation to Ukraine to join NATO and a commitment from the United States to provide constant supplies of modern weapons.

It also provides for the continuation of the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The Russian Federation will study the Victory Plan of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after it is published in official sources of information, Putin's spokesman Peskov said.

Watch more: UAV crashed in Taganrog, Russia: Fire breaks out. VIDEO