Explosions heard in occupied Mariupol, - Andriushchenko

On the afternoon of 24 September 2024, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Mariupol. Loud. Details later," he said.

No further details are known at this time.

Watch more: UAV crashed in Taganrog, Russia: Fire breaks out. VIDEO

Earlier, Censor.NET also reported that the cars of the deceased residents of occupied Mariupol were being "resold" for bribes.

It was also reported that on the night of 13 September , explosions and detonations were reported in the occupied Mariupol at the Russian invaders' ammunition depots. Later, the Navy confirmed that it had hit enemy warehouses near Mariupol and said that infrastructure and tonnes of enemy ammunition had been destroyed.