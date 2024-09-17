Ukrainian Navy confirms strike on enemy depots near Mariupol: infrastructure and tons of ammunition are destroyed

Recently, units of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on important ammunition depots discovered by intelligence near the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ukrainian Navy.

As noted, according to confirmed reports, the strike destroyed both the infrastructure of the storage facilities and tons of ammunition that the invaders were stockpiling for use on the territory of Ukraine.

No further details are currently available.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of September 13, explosions and detonations were reported in the occupied Mariupol at the Russian invaders' ammunition depots.