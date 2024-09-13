At night, explosions rang out in occupied Mariupol: hit on Russian ammunition depot was confirmed. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 13 September, explosions and detonations were reported in the occupied Mariupol at Russian ammunition depots.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko.

"Arrival in the Mariupol region. The attack has been going on for half an hour, Russian air defense is unable to respond. Hit in the triangle of Portovske village - Rybatske and Melekine (again). There is a detonation immediately after the hit. The flames are visible 10 km from the point of impact in Mangush," he said.

There were also hits between Mangush and Mariupol. According to Andriushchenko, "massive detonation in all areas".

"The Left Bank area and north-east of Mariupol towards Donetsk are seeing a nice fire and detonation," he said.

As of the morning of 13 September, according to Andriushchenko, a hit was confirmed on an ammunition depot and missiles for Russian occupiers' air defense systems in Hlyboke village (Melekine - Portovske - Rybatske triangle).

"The detonation lasted until 5:20 am. Preliminary, it is possible that an air defense unit was hit, we are establishing the details. The issue of evacuation of Portovske village is currently being considered. Everything is blocked by the military. Mangush. The exit towards Mariupol is blocked, the Mangush-Mariupol road is partially closed. According to our observation, the military are relocating in an urgent evacuation mode after the attack. More details later," added the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol.

