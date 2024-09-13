ENG
Defending Ukraine, world pankration champion Yaroslav Strilets died at front. PHOTO

Yaroslav Strilets, a two-time world champion and multiple Ukrainian pankration champion from Cherkasy, died in the war.

This was reported by the Sports Committee of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The warrior was only 21 years old. Yaroslav volunteered to defend Ukraine when he was 19.

losses (2022)
