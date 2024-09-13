Defending Ukraine, world pankration champion Yaroslav Strilets died at front. PHOTO
Yaroslav Strilets, a two-time world champion and multiple Ukrainian pankration champion from Cherkasy, died in the war.
This was reported by the Sports Committee of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
The warrior was only 21 years old. Yaroslav volunteered to defend Ukraine when he was 19.
