Serhiy Pavlichenko, master of folk instruments and lyricist of film "Dovbush", died in battle for Ukraine. PHOTOS

A serviceman and master of folk instruments Serhiy Pavlichenko was killed in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the director of the film "Dovbush", Oles Sanin.

"... The news came that our brother laid down his life for our freedom at the front near Pokrovsk.

You were always a Warrior, always a Knight. Eternal glory to you, brother. May you rest in peace," the post reads.

Serhiy Pavlichenko volunteered for the war after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"There are no words - only pain and sadness. We called him Hrytsko in our circle of old friends. Hrytsko the Parrot - this new Cossack name was given to him by his friends during the revival of our sincere Free Cossacks. A sincere Cossack, a true haidamaka, a master of musical instruments," wrote bandura player and leader of the "Khoreya Kozatska" band Taras Kompanichenko.

Serhiy Pavlichenko was a brother of the Kyiv Kobzar workshop, a member of the "Black Cossacks" historical club. He was also an active participant in "all Maidans and Revolutions". On the night of 18-19 February 2014, he took part in the storming of Maidan and was injured in a confrontation with the security forces.

Serhiy Pavlichenko also co-authored the first film about the "Kholodnoyarsk Haidamak rebels", and created dozens of folk instruments, such as kobza, bandura, and lyre.

