Deputy commander of the 3rd Air Assault Battalion, former director of the Chernivtsi Regional Centre for Social Services Oles Matviyev was killed in action

Oles Matviyev, a resident of Chernivtsi who previously headed the Chernivtsi Regional Centre for Social Services, was killed in the war.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the Facebook page of the Chernivtsi Regional Council.

"He has been defending his homeland since the first years of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Prior to that, Oles Matviyev headed the Chernivtsi Regional Centre for Social Services for Families, Children and Youth, taking care of families and children in difficult living conditions," the statement reads.

With the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the defender enlisted in the 80th separate airborne assault Galician brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

