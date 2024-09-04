Soldier Mykola Lupynis died of severe wounds while defending Ukraine. PHOTO
A soldier, Mykola Lupynis, died defending Ukraine.
This was reported by Ihor Mazur, Censor.NET informs.
"Mykola Lupynis, a warrior, a Ukrainian People's Self-Defence member, a Ukrainian, died of severe injuries!
His father, Anatolii Lupynis, fought for Ukraine's independence and went through Mordor camps, prisons, and KGB psychiatric hospitals, and his son has been in the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2015!
Uncle Tolia, why did you call Mykola so early? Meet your son! He continued your work, loved Ukraine and died in the struggle for its freedom!" Mazur wrote.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
