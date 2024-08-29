Pilot Oleksii Mes was killed while repelling Russian missile attack on August 26. PHOTO
On 26 August, pilot Oleksii Mes was killed while repelling a Russian missile attack.
This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
Oleksii destroyed three cruise missiles and one attack UAV while repelling a Russian massive combined missile and air strike.
The pilot's funeral took place on 29 August. A pair of MiG-29 fighters paid their respects from the sky.
By order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant Colonel Oleksiy Mes was posthumously promoted to the rank of Colonel.
According to CNN sources, the pilot was killed in the crash of an American F-16 fighter jet.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password