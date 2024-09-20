In draft State Budget-2025, it was proposed to significantly increase spending on salaries of Ukrainian officials, - Yuzhanina

The draft State Budget-2025 proposes to increase the payroll of a number of state agencies.

This was reported on Facebook by Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the European Solidarity People's Deputy, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the payroll of the Verkhovna Rada is proposed to be increased by 26.2%, the Office of the President - by 11.2%, the Cabinet of Ministers - by 19.7%.

"NABU - by 28.2%, the Prosecutor's Office - by 25.8%, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office - by 71.2%, the BES - by 75%, the National Securities and Stock Market Commission - by 49.6%, the Accounting Chamber - by 38, 2%, the NAPC - by 7.4%, the courts - by 9.3%, the tax service - by 39.3%, the customs - by 15.4%, the State Financial Monitoring Service - by 7.7%, the National Security and Defense Council - by 6.3%, and the Ministry of Finance - by 4.3%," the deputy noted.

