Russians report drone attack on Rostov region, fire breaks out near Novoshakhtinsk. VIDEO

A field near Novoshakhtinsk is on fire after a drone attack, Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev said.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

Golubev had previously stated that "air defences are repelling the enemy's air attack, 2 UAVs have been destroyed so far".

Local residents report that the drones shot down by the air defence system came down near Novoshakhtinsk, near a power line, in a field where dry grass caught fire. According to Golubev, there were no casualties or damage.

Other Russian public media outlets reported that the fire was severe and broke out in the vicinity of a power line.

