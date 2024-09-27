Zelenskyy on results of his visit to United States: Victory plan has been presented to America. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Ukrainians at the end of the 947th day of the war with Russia - on the results of his visit to the United States.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"The victory plan has been presented to America, and we have explained every point. Now, at the level of our teams, we will work to fill every step, every decision we make. Strong positions for Ukraine mean faster peace. Everything that is key for Ukraine is on the table with our partners, and everything is being considered. Long-range capability, the defence package, sanctions against Russia, steps regarding Russian assets. We have managed to work on all these topics. We are preparing for a meeting in Germany within the framework of the Ramstein format, where we will work together with our partners to implement the points of the Victory Plan. I am grateful to President Biden for the invitation.

Yesterday in Washington, the President and I went through all the key things, all the key decisions. I thank you for your desire to implement this way for Ukraine to win. I thank you for the unprecedented military package and relevant decisions - a large package of almost 8 billion. This will support our soldiers and our entire nation, including good things for air defence before the winter.

Read more: In coming months, USA will allocate $5.55 billion for weapons for Ukraine - Blinken

There were meetings in the US Congress - full support. Both parties, both houses. I am grateful to all the senators, all the members of the House of Representatives for the conversations, for the friendly advice and for the questions that really allow us to achieve important results, our common strength and peace through strength.

As we have been aiming for from the very beginning, the Victory Plan was presented to both presidential candidates. We met with Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday, and had a long conversation. And today - Donald Trump, a conversation of almost an hour. It is important for Ukraine that America understands Ukraine directly. That is exactly what it is. This Russian war must be ended, and it must be ended fairly, so that no aggressor does what Russia does anymore," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy explained importance of his meetings with Harris and Trump: "We don’t know who will be president"