Zelenskyy explained importance of his meetings with Harris and Trump: "We don’t know who will be president"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a meeting with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that he considered it necessary to meet with both him and Democrat Kamala Harris because "it is not known who will be the next president of the United States."

According to Zelenskyy, anyone can become the leader of the United States, and Ukraine, in turn, hopes to receive the support of the next president. Therefore, he explained, it is important to build relations with both candidates now.

"I think we have a common point of view that the war in Ukraine must be stopped, and Putin cannot win. Ukraine must win," Zelenskyy said.

"It is very important to share our plans on how to strengthen Ukraine. And, of course, we have to decide this now. Because we don't know how the American people will decide who will be president. But we understand that we will not stop Putin by November," the head of state said.

He expressed hope that the strength of the United States would remain unwavering and noted that he was relying on it. For this reason, he decided to meet with both candidates.

On the morning of September 27, Kyiv time, Zelenskyy met with Harris.