Zelenskyy shared details of Victory Plan with Harris: "We must end this war". PHOTOS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared the details of the Victory Plan with US Vice President Kamala Harris during a meeting in the US on September 26.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"It is very important for us to be completely clear and work in full coordination with the United States," he said.

We must end this war, we need a just peace. We must protect our people - Ukrainian families, Ukrainian children - and everyone from Putin's evil," Zelenskyy emphasized.

As reported in the Office of the President of Ukraine, Zelenskyy thanked Harris for his participation in the first Peace Summit and for the constant support of Ukraine from the United States throughout this time.

The President talked about the latest events on the battlefield, the operation in the Kursk region, as well as about Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy industry.

The Ukrainian head of state called to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and increase pressure on the Russian Federation.

Kamala Harris noted that this is already her seventh meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and assured of Ukraine's unwavering support. According to her, the United States will continue to provide security assistance necessary for Ukraine's victory.

"We must defend our democratic values ​​and stand up to aggressors. And we must defend international order, rules, and norms. Each of these principles is at stake in Ukraine, and that is why Ukraine's struggle is important to the American people," the US vice president emphasized.