"Dragon" drone burns Russian positions in Kursk region at night. VIDEO
A drone operator of the "Black Swan" unit from the 225th SAB burned down a Russian position in Kursk Oblast using a drone with thermite ammunition.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers used the so-called "dragon" drone to inflict significant damage on the enemy and seize the position.
"Firstly, it looks good; secondly, there's cool music playing in the background; but most importantly, we have burned the Russian position on the Kursk direction and are moving on," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
