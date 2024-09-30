ENG
"Dragon" drone burns Russian positions in Kursk region at night. VIDEO

A drone operator of the "Black Swan" unit from the 225th SAB burned down a Russian position in Kursk Oblast using a drone with thermite ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers used the so-called "dragon" drone to inflict significant damage on the enemy and seize the position.

"Firstly, it looks good; secondly, there's cool music playing in the background; but most importantly, we have burned the Russian position on the Kursk direction and are moving on," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

weapons (2856) drones (2376) Kursk (749)
