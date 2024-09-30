"Dragon" drone burns Russian positions in Kursk region at night. VIDEO

A drone operator of the "Black Swan" unit from the 225th SAB burned down a Russian position in Kursk Oblast using a drone with thermite ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers used the so-called "dragon" drone to inflict significant damage on the enemy and seize the position.

"Firstly, it looks good; secondly, there's cool music playing in the background; but most importantly, we have burned the Russian position on the Kursk direction and are moving on," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

