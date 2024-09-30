Occupier before combat mission: "We’re f#cked either way. Three groups have already left and there is no communication with them. We have to go at night, and there are mines, "petals" and other b#llshit.". VIDEO

A video recording was published online in which the occupier talks about the order he received from his commander to go on the offensive and his chances of survival.

According to Censor.NET, the recording mentions one of the company commanders of the 109th Regiment of the Russian Army, who gave the order for the "meat" assault.

"Soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces recorded an emotional appeal in which they talk about the arbitrariness of the command of the 109th Regiment. The company commander with the call sign 'Prokop', being always drunk, sends another group of disposable soldiers on a meat assault," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Warning: Strong language!

