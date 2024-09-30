Ukrainian tank clears trench from occupiers. VIDEO

A video of the Ukrainian tank crew's combat work was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the assault group landing from the armour, the tank entering the combat position, the preliminary clearing of the trenches from the occupiers with two shots from a tank gun, and the entry of Ukrainian infantrymen into the position for the final clearing.

