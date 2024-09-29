ENG
Damaged Leopard 2 tank with burning turret rescues our T-72 from battlefield. VIDEO

In one of the frontline areas, a German Leopard 2 tank of Ukrainian soldiers was hit by the enemy, but our soldiers managed to pull a damaged friendly T-72 tank from the battlefield.

This was recorded by a drone of the Khorne Group unit of the 116th Separate Mechanised Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

