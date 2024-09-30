Infantryman of 12th Azov Brigade destroyed enemy armored vehicle from ambush at point-blank range: "Got it! Got prick!". VIDEO

At night, the occupiers began an assault on the positions of the Defence Forces in the Toretsk direction, but the attack was repelled, and the remnants of the Russians fled. The Ukrainian defenders finished off the abandoned equipment with dumps.

The published video shows the joint work of infantry, artillery and attack UAVs of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade to destroy an enemy assault group, Censor.NET reports.

