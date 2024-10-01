Soldiers of 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade destroy Russian ground drone. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after the Black Cossacks destroyed a Russian ground drone with a kamikaze attack.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
