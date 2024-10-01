ENG
Soldiers of 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade destroy Russian ground drone. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after the Black Cossacks destroyed a Russian ground drone with a kamikaze attack.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

