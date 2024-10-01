Explosion occurred in Sumy: Russian army launched KAB
On the afternoon of 1 October, Russian troops launched an air bomb on Sumy.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
The Air Force warned of the activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the northeast and the threat of the use of air strikes in the frontline areas.
Later, the Air Force reported the launch of a KAB on the city.
