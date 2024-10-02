Black mercenary of Russian army begs for mercy from Ukrainian drone operator and later surrenders. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 33rd separate mechanised brigade captured a black soldier of the Russian army in the Kurakhove direction of the frontline.
According to Censor.NET, the occupier begged for mercy from the Ukrainian drone operator and went to surrender.
