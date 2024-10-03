ENG
Soldiers of BULAVA unit destroy positions of ruscists with "Queen of Hornets" bomber. VIDEO

The soldiers of the Bulava unit struck at the positions of the Russian invaders with a Ukrainian FPV drone "Queen of Hornets".

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted online.

You can support the production of new drones by following the details:

