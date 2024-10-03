Soldiers of BULAVA unit destroy positions of ruscists with "Queen of Hornets" bomber. VIDEO
The soldiers of the Bulava unit struck at the positions of the Russian invaders with a Ukrainian FPV drone "Queen of Hornets".
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted online.
You can support the production of new drones by following the details:
Bank link
https://send.monobank.ua/jar/8R1fgGAYWh
Bank card number
5375 4112 2287 9012
