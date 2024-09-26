ENG
Soldiers of the 73rd NSOC destroyed enemy’s "Harmon" radar station with drone "Wild Hornets". VIDEO

The soldiers of the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center (NSOC) destroyed the Russian radar station 1-112 Harmon, enemy locations, vehicles and manpower of the occupiers using Wild Hornets drones.

The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

