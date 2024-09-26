Soldiers of the 73rd NSOC destroyed enemy’s "Harmon" radar station with drone "Wild Hornets". VIDEO
The soldiers of the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center (NSOC) destroyed the Russian radar station 1-112 Harmon, enemy locations, vehicles and manpower of the occupiers using Wild Hornets drones.
The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
