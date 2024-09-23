ENG
Kamikaze drone "Wild Hornet" attacks Russian invader squarely in back. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Paskuda group eliminated a group of occupiers on the battlefield with the help of kamikaze drones "Wild Hornets".

In addition, Ukrainian defenders managed to destroy the camouflaged equipment of the Russian invaders using attack drones, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Border guards destroyed enemy’s hideouts, personnel and firing positions in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

