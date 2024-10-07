ENG
Russian invader hides under tractor from drone strike. VIDEO

An FPV drone operator of the 4th Mechanised Battalion of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade filmed a Russian soldier panicking and trying to hide from a drone attack under a tractor. However, the drone quickly "smoked" the occupier out of hiding, and the enemy was eliminated by an accurate strike.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of our fighters was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

