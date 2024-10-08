Ukrainian defender stopped and then eliminated occupier in hand-to-hand combat near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

A Ukrainian soldier defeated and then eliminated a Russian invader in hand-to-hand combat who was trying to get into a trench with our soldiers near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. This was recorded by soldiers of the 118th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance men informed our infantry in time about the approach of the enemy. The video shows a Russian approaching a Ukrainian trench, but a Ukrainian defender came out of it and immediately attacked the occupier and struck him several times with his hands and feet. After that, the invader was eliminated with the help of weapons.

