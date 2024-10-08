Russian Federation strikes high-rise building in Kharkiv with KAB: 2 dead, 5 injured (updated)

Russian occupation forces attacked Kharkiv with an air bomb.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The Air Force warned of a drone heading for Kharkiv.

Mayor Terekhov said that the occupiers hit a multi-storey building in the Kyiv district of the city with a KAB.

Read more: Fierce fighting continues in Kurakhove direction near 9 settlements - General Staff

The head of the RMA, Syniehubov, said that there were preliminary casualties.

According to the head of the city, 1 victim is preliminarily known.

Subsequently, the occupiers re-launched the KAB at Kharkiv. There were repeated explosions in the city.

Two people were reported dead.

UPDATE 18:29

The head of the RMA, Syniehubov, wrote: "Today the enemy fired 6 unmanned aerial vehicles in the Kharkiv region. We know the locations of 5 of them.

The arrival was recorded in the Saltovka district of Kharkiv. Two people were killed: a woman and a man in their 70s. Three people were injured. Information is being updated. The ammunition is FAB-500.

The enemy also attacked Cherkaska Lozova. There were no casualties".

UPDATE 7:04 P.M.

Mayor Terekhov said: The number of injured has risen to seven, including two fatalities.

He also added: "15 apartment buildings in the Saltivskyi district were damaged. All relevant services and volunteers are working at the scene.

Tonight we will start closing the windows with OBS (oriented strand board). And tomorrow morning, the ASC will start working on site, where people will be able to get help in preparing documents for E-Restoration."