Fierce fighting continues in Kurakhove direction near 9 settlements - General Staff

Today, on October 8, 2024, the situation at the front is characterized by the enemy's particular activity in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions. The enemy is using all available forces and means to achieve its goals.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, a total of 99 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

Over the past day, a number of settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv regions suffered from enemy terrorist attacks. Thus, Yastrubyne, Pavlivka, Turia, Khotyn, and Kindrativka came under air strikes. The enemy also conducted one air strike on the territory of Kursk region, using one GAB.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

Today, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian occupiers assaulted Ukrainian troops' defensive lines three times in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia. The enemy also dropped a bomb near Mali Prokhody.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units eight times in the areas of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova and Kruhliakivka, six of these engagements are ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, today in the Lyman direction, the invading army launched ten attacks on Ukrainian positions near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Novosadove and Dibrova. Seven engagements ended without success for the enemy, three more are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched an attack with free-flight aerial rockets in the area of Serebrianskyi forestry.

In the Siversk direction, near the village of Ivan-Darivka, the defenders of Ukrainian land repelled an attack by the occupation army.

It is also noted that in the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders are making three assaults on the positions of our troops near Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar and Stupochky. Two enemy attacks were repelled, one is ongoing.

"In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, concentrated its efforts in the areas of Toretsk and Nelipivka, where eight firefights took place, seven of these attacks are still ongoing. The situation is under control," the statement said.

The General Staff informs that since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 19 attempts to drive our defenders out of their positions in the areas of Sukha Balka, Novotoretske, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Selydove in the Pokrovsk direction. The defense forces are holding back the attack and have repelled 12 enemy attacks so far, seven attacks are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

"Fighting continues near Tsukuryne, Novoselydivka, Hirnyk, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Antonivka and Vodiane in the Kurakhove direction. According to the updated information, 14 out of 24 attacks of the occupation army have been repelled in the area so far. Fierce fighting is taking place," the statement said.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy made four attempts to assault the positions of our units near Bohoiavlenka. One firefight is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attacked our units twice near Robotyne and in the direction of Novodanylivka. Moreover, the terrorist army fired at Lobkove with free-flight aerial rockets.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the invaders keep trying to drive our units from their positions. Thus, they carried out three attacks today, and two combat engagements are currently ongoing.