120 combat engagements in frontline over last day, 50 of them took place in Kupiansk and Kurakhove directions - General Staff

The defense forces continue to resolutely repel the attempts of enemy units to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory. Our defenders are focusing their main efforts on disrupting the occupiers' offensive, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Over the last day, 120 combat engagements took place.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian shelling of Ukraine:

Today, the terrorist state launched three missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine using five missiles, 58 air strikes, dropping 91 GABs. In addition, the invaders used 689 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out more than 3500 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

The situation in the Kharkiv region:

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists assaulted the positions of our troops five times near Starytsia and Vovchansk. A firefight is ongoing near Vovchansk, the situation is under control.

According to the information available at the moment, Ukrainian defenders in the Kharkiv sector eliminated and wounded 79 occupiers, destroyed two armored combat vehicles, five artillery systems, 30 UAVs and three vehicles; three artillery systems, four vehicles and a unit of enemy special equipment were also damaged.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupiansk direction twenty-five times. Near the settlements of Synkivka, Novoselivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Kruhliakivka, Defense Forces units repelled 15 attacks. The situation is tense, ten combat engagements are ongoing.

Read more: There were 88 combat engagements at front. Situation is hottest in Kurakhove direction, - General Staff

Hostilities in the East:

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian troops 17 times in the areas of Makiivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Torske and in the Serebrianskyi forest. Five combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky. All attacks were repelled, the enemy was not successful.

In the Toretsk direction, where the occupiers attacked our positions near Toretsk, Dyliivka and Nelipivka 11 times with the support of aviation. Combat actions continue in two other locations.

See more: Ruscists hit Sumy with "Shahed": 4 wounded, including 11-year-old boy. PHOTOS

In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor attacked Ukrainian troops 20 times during the day. He was most active in the area of Lysivka and Selydove. Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 17 attacks, three more combat engagements are ongoing.

According to available information, the occupiers have lost more than 257 servicemen in killed and wounded in this area, destroyed five artillery systems, an armored combat vehicle and eight vehicles; Ukrainian troops also damaged a tank, three artillery systems, six armored combat vehicles and two occupiers' vehicles.

The situation is also tense in the Kurakhove direction, where our defenders have repelled 25 enemy attacks so far this day. The invaders tried to advance near Tsukuryne, Zhelanne Druhe, Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Horoshne, Heorhiivka and Katerynivka. Four combat engagements took place.

Read more: Over 1,100 combat engagements in frontline over week, most of them in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

The situation in the South:

In the Vremivka direction, three attacks on the main line of defense of Ukrainian troops' defense in the direction of Bohoiavlenka continue. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly defending their positions.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks near Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovske direction, seven enemy assaults were unsuccessful. No positions were lost.

The operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region continues.

There were no significant changes in other directions.

Today, the soldiers of the 77th Separate Airmobile Dnieper Ukraine Brigade of Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the soldiers of the 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should be recognized for their effective combat work.

See more: In morning, occupiers shelled Kupiansk, during day they attacked three districts of Kharkiv region: One person died, three more were injured. PHOTOS