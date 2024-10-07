Ruscists hit Sumy with "Shahed": 4 wounded, including 11-year-old boy. PHOTOS
On the evening of 6 October, Russian invaders attacked Sumy's civilian infrastructure with a drone strike. There are victims.
This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, Censor.NET reports.
According to the investigation, on 6 October 2024, at about 21:50, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers attacked the civilian infrastructure of the city of Sumy with a drone.
It is noted that the munition hit a residential area of the regional centre.
Consequences of the attack
As a result of the enemy's attack, 4 people were wounded, including an 11-year-old boy, a 34-year-old woman, and 51-year-old and 65-year-old men.
Also, 9 private houses, 2 apartment buildings, and 3 private cars were damaged.
Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the shelling:
The police of Sumy region reported that over the past day, Russian troops conducted 167 attacks on the territory of Sumy region. Thirty settlements came under fire.
Three multi-storey buildings, 22 private houses and 4 cars were destroyed.
At the same time, on 7 October, air defence destroyed eight Russian "Shahed" drones in the sky over Sumy region, the RMA reported.
