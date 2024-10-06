In morning, occupiers shelled Kupiansk, during day they attacked three districts of Kharkiv region: One person died, three more were injured. PHOTOS

In Kupiansk, two men were wounded on the morning of 6 October as a result of hostile shelling. In addition, a man died and another was wounded in hostile attacks in the region over the day.

A blow to Kupiansk

According to the Kharkiv regional police communication department, on the morning of 6 October, the Russian military struck with an FPV drone barrage munition near a bus stop in Kupiansk.

The shelling damaged the shop premises and an Opel Vectra. Two men aged 68 and 40 sustained shrapnel wounds. The latter was taken to a hospital in Kharkiv.

An investigative team, forensic experts, and explosives experts were working at the scene.





Shelling in the Kharkiv region over the past day

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, over the past day, Russians attacked the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, and Izium districts of the region, killing one person and wounding one.

09:12 p.m. Kharkiv district, Bezruky-Slatine road. The grass was burning as a result of the shelling by a Shahed UAV.

09:00 p.m. Kupiansk district, Novoosynove village. As a result of the shelling a private house caught fire.

03:43 p.m. Izium district, Nyzhche Solone village. Three private houses and a garage were burning as a result of the shelling of the UAV. The 87-year-old man was injured .

. 01:53 p.m. Kupiansk district, Kindrashivka village. Straw was burning as a result of the shelling.

01:25 p.m. Kupiansk district, Sobolivka village. As a result of the shelling, the leaf litter was burning.

12:48 Kupiansk district, Senkove village. The shelling caused the fire of grass and garbage in the area of 1500 sq.m.

noon Izium district, near the village of Nyzhche Solone. A 49-year-old man died as a result of the shelling of a car by a UAV "Lancet".

The police also spoke about the consequences of the Russian attacks on Kharkiv region on 5 October and showed photos.

Thus, the enemy shelled Kurylivka village with artillery. A private household was damaged.

A Russian Lancet UAV struck a car in the village of Nyzhche Solone. A civilian man sustained life-threatening injuries. He died in an ambulance. A few hours later, a civilian man was injured as a result of a strike by two UAVs. At least eight private houses, outbuildings, a car, and a garage were damaged.

In the village of Kindrashivka, two non-residential premises of an agricultural enterprise were damaged.

In the village of Kindrashivka, two non-residential premises of an agricultural enterprise were damaged.

A house was damaged in Novoosynove village. Last night, the enemy shelled the settlement again, using cluster munitions. Ten residential buildings were damaged as a result of the criminal actions of the Russian military.






