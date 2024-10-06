Occupiers are strengthening units at advanced positions in Hlyboke district, carrying out engineering works near Lukyantsi - OSGT "Kharkiv"

The operational situation in the Kharkiv direction has not undergone significant changes and remains difficult. The defense forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces.

Thus, in the area of ​​the settlement of Hlyboke, the enemy is carrying out individual movements of personnel in order to strengthen units in advanced positions. Efforts are being made to carry out logistical support measures with the help of rigging groups.

Near Lukyantsi, the enemy continues to carry out engineering works on occupied positions.

In the area of ​​the settlement of Tyche, the enemy concentrated its main efforts on logistical support measures. During the night, he conducted aerial reconnaissance in order to identify units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In Vovchansk, he carried out a single transfer of personnel for the purpose of logistical support and replenishment of current losses.

During the past 24 hours, 6 combat clashes took place in the regions of Lyptsi, Staritsa, and Vovchansk. the Russian occupiers carried out 1 airstrike using 2 anti-aircraft missiles and 48 kamikaze drone strikes. They carried out 398 shelling of the positions of defenders of Ukraine.

Losses of the enemy

The defense forces respond adequately to the actions of the enemy and continue to destroy the manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

Enemy losses over the past day amount to 96 creatures, of which 38 are irreversible, and 58 are sanitary.

Also, in the specified direction, the enemy lost 91 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged, in particular:

1 tank,

1 armored combat vehicle,

3 anti-tank weapons,

3 artillery systems,

30 cars,

4 units of special equipment,

49 UAVs.

In addition, destroyed:

53 shelters for personnel,

2 ammunition storage places.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are monitoring the situation and continue to carry out the task of repelling and deterring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," the message reads.

Also remind, in general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 660,470 Russian invaders.