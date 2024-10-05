Occupiers hit village in Kharkiv region with two KABs, wounding man

On the afternoon of Saturday, 5 October, Russians launched an air strike with two KABs on the village of Nyzhche Solone, Izium district, Kharkiv region. An 87-year-old man was injured.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Military Command, Censor.NET reports.

According to the military commissariat, the enemy attack took place around 15:40.

"An 87-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds. He was hospitalised," the statement said.

In addition, three private residential buildings were damaged and set on fire as a result of the hit.

