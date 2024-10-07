There were 88 combat engagements at front. Situation is hottest in Kurakhove direction, - General Staff

The situation at the front remains tense. As of 16:00 on 7 October, the number of combat engagements increased to 88. The most intense situation is in the Lyman, Kupiansk, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove directions.



Enemy shelling

The occupiers continue to use aviation and artillery in the border areas of the Sumy region. The areas of Buniakine, Pavlivka, Uhroidy, Stepokm, and Pokrovka came under artillery fire. Yablunivka, Katerynivka, and Obody were hit by air strikes. In total, the enemy has so far dropped ten KABs in the Sumy region.

According to available information, Russian aviation carried out twelve strikes on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, using 16 guided aerial bombs.

Combat actions in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Starytsia and Vovchansk, all enemy attacks have been repelled.

The enemy attacked our positions 15 times in the Kupiansk direction in the vicinity of Sinkivka, Novoselivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, and Kruhliakivka. Five attacks were repelled by the Ukrainian Defence Forces, and ten firefights are ongoing.

Combat actions in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is trying to advance near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Torske and in the Serebriansky forest. A total of 16 combat engagements have taken place in this sector since the beginning of the day, 11 of them are still ongoing. The occupier fired at Tverdokhlibove and Serebrianske forestry with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out one assault near Stupochki. The enemy is actively using aviation, launching unguided aerial missiles at the Chasiv Yar area.

The number of enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction, increased to eight. The enemy, with the support of bomber aircraft, is trying to attack near the settlements of Toretsk, Diliyivka, and Nelipivka, where our defenders repelled three attacks, and five more firefights are ongoing.

The aggressor is attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction. Over the course of the day, it carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Novotoretsk, Kalynove, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka, and Mykolaivka. Defence forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 12 enemy attacks, with one battle still ongoing. Oleksandropil was attacked with unguided aerial missiles, and the invaders dropped bombs on Tarasivka and Myrnohrad.

In the Kurakhove direction, the occupiers attacked Ukrainian troops 19 times since the beginning of the day. They tried to advance near Tsukuryne, Zhelanne Druhe, Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Horoshne, Heorhiivka, and Katerynivka, and fighting is currently ongoing in eight locations.

In the Vremivsk direction, Ukrainian defence forces repelled two attacks towards Bohoiavlenka. The enemy launched an air strike with unguided aerial missiles near Pryiutne.

Combat in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy assaults near Robotyne. The enemy also used bomber aircraft to attack Mala Tokmachka and Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, three attacks by the invaders were unsuccessful. Today, enemy aircraft attacked Kherson, dropping four guided aerial bombs.

There were no significant changes in other frontline areas.

The General Staff added that the Defence Forces continue to resolutely counter the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory and are making efforts to disrupt the occupiers' offensive plans.