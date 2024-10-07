Soldiers of 92nd SAB destroyed enemy "Wasp" SAM, T-72 tank and infantry fighting vehicle. VIDEO

Soldiers of the UAV Strike Battalion Achilles of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko destroyed an enemy Wasp, an IFV-3 and a T-72 tank. In addition, the soldiers destroyed an Ural, a Kamaz and an occupier's ground drone.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.

Read more: New record for average daily losses of Russians in Ukraine set in September - British intelligence