She "leaked" locations of Defense Forces in Kharkiv: SSU exposes Russian informant. PHOTO

The SSU detained in Kharkiv an enemy accomplice who was acting in the interests of the aggressor state and "leaking" the locations of the Defence Forces to one of the Telegram channels.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

First of all, we are talking about the places of concentration and routes of movement of Ukrainian defenders, as well as places of their temporary stay.

The investigation revealed that the suspect is a 44-year-old local resident who works in the public transport sector.

During the performance of her duties, the woman covertly recorded the time and places where military personnel of certain units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were located.

As noted, the offender prepared online text messages indicating the locations of the Defence Forces.

She then published classified information on the Telegram channel, which was used by Russian special services to gather intelligence on the location of Ukrainian armed forces units.

SSU officers documented the subversive activities of the suspect and detained her in her apartment. The SSU seized a mobile phone with evidence of the crimes.

The SSU investigators have now served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information on the movement and location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, if they can be identified on the ground).

The offender is in custody without the right to be released on bail. She faces up to 8 years in prison.