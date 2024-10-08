Soldiers of 3rd SAB destroyed two Nona SPGs and blew up building where enemy infantry was hiding. VIDEO

Two Nona SPGs (self-propelled guns), a curtain-sided buggy and a "loaf" of the occupiers were destroyed by the soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. The soldiers also tracked down and blew up a building in which enemy infantry was hiding in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

The Nona self-propelled gun is an artillery system for airborne and airmobile troops. It belongs to tracked military vehicles and can swim and land, and is armed with a cannon with a range of up to 13 kilometers.

Earlier, it was reported that the soldiers of the 3rd SAB are holding the defence lines in the Kharkiv region, confidently repelling attacks and destroying the equipment of Russian troops.

In particular, the brigade said that as a result of the fighting, the defenders managed to free Ukrainian soldiers from captivity and recapture their positions.

In addition, the other day, soldiers of the 3rd Brigade "hunted down" enemy equipment in the Kharkiv region at night: they hit 7 Russian trucks, a Typhoon-K armoured vehicle and an infantry fighting vehicle.