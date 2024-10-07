Soldiers of 3rd SAB conducted successful assault in Kharkiv region: Prisoners released and lost positions recovered. VIDEO

The Third Separate Assault Brigade reported successful assault operations in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the fighting, the brigade managed to free Ukrainian soldiers from captivity and recapture their positions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the brigade's press service on Facebook.

"The Third Separate Assault Brigade confirms the information from the "Kreminna" Task Force about successful assault operations in the Kharkiv region. The brigade's soldiers attacked the enemy, eliminated the subversive group, and as a result of these battles, they recaptured not only the positions occupied by the enemy but also prisoners," the statement said.

The 3rd Separate Brigade clarified that as a result of the operation, military personnel were released. They include a career officer with the rank of captain, a sergeant and soldiers. They are now safe and receiving medical care.

It is noted that after stabilisation operations, the soldiers drove back the enemy and restored the position of the brigade's forces in the occupied area of the front.

At that time, when the enemy was busy with us, our neighbours managed to escape. In this case, the guys were the bearers of certain information, especially since there was an officer, a platoon commander... We had to do everything to prevent this information from reaching the enemy," Mosya, the commander of the 1st Company of the 2nd Assault Battalion of the 3rd Brigade, told the details.

The soldiers of the 3rd Brigade also managed to clear the so-called "grey zone" and improve the overall situation of the Defence Forces in the Kharkiv direction.

Earlier, the Kreminna tactical group said that while moving between positions in the Lyman direction, four Ukrainian servicemen were ambushed by an enemy subversive group but were rescued by their comrades from the Third Brigade.

The assault group went to the scene and engaged the occupiers, who, having abandoned the prisoners, were forced to shoot back.