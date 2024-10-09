Soldiers of NGU Brigade "Spartan" captured five Russian invaders who wanted to take up our positions. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 3rd Operational Brigade Spartan of the NGU captured 5 Russian invaders.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.
"A group of occupiers' convicts failed the task of taking a position, digging in and waiting for reinforcements, and was captured," the fighters said.
