Soldiers of NGU Brigade "Spartan" captured five Russian invaders who wanted to take up our positions. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Operational Brigade Spartan of the NGU captured 5 Russian invaders.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.

"A group of occupiers' convicts failed the task of taking a position, digging in and waiting for reinforcements, and was captured," the fighters said.

